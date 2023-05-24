A driver has been arrested on charges of threatening to kill or harm the president, vice president, or their family members after he allegedly plowed a U-Haul truck into security barriers near the White House while carrying a Nazi flag. What do you think?
“I just hope this doesn’t perpetuate the stereotype that all Nazis are bad drivers.”
Lance Boor, Unemployed
Watch
Quiz: Could You Pass A Police Officer Entrance Exam?
Share
“Weirdly, that’s the only thing fully covered under U-Haul’s insurance.”
Debbie Harkonnen, Freelance Folder
Advertisement
“So now anyone with a Nazi flag trying to kill the president is automatically a Nazi?”
Jonas Rangel, Pet Haberdasher