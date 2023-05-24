A driver has been arrested on charges of threatening to kill or harm the president, vice president, or their family members after he allegedly plowed a U-Haul truck into security barriers near the White House while carrying a Nazi flag. What do you think?

“I just hope this doesn’t perpetuate the st ereotype that all Nazis are bad drivers.” Lance Boor, Unemployed

“Weirdly, that’s the only thing fully covered under U-Haul’s insurance.” Debbie Harkonnen, Freelance Folder

