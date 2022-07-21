Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered amid an intense heat wave that has scorched large swathes of Europe, with temperature readings in the country rivaling those of the Sahara desert. What do you think?

“I’m gla d I live in a country w here climate change doesn’t exist.” Irene Sanders, News Recapper

“One thing I can suggest is pulling your shirt away from your back and sort of shaking it to get a little breeze.” Rusty Larkin, Tool Sharpener

“Nobody likes a showoff.” Vern Jenkins, Systems Analyst