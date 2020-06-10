U.K. Demonstrators Tear Down Statue Of Slave Trader

Protesters in Bristol toppled a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston on Sunday, rolling the statue through the city before pushing it into the harbor. What do you think?
“I’m embarrassed to admit that I had no idea the U.K. also had statues.”
Scott Hundley • Ghost Tour Guide
“Sorry, but I don’t see what slavery has to do with achieving racial equality.”
Jillian Kubina • Tie Dye Expert
“So you’re telling me there’s a free statue just sitting there at the bottom of Bristol Harbor?”
Tom Lavare • Twine Baller