U.K. Demonstrators Tear Down Statue Of Slave Trader

Protesters in Bristol toppled a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston on Sunday, rolling the statue through the city before pushing it into the harbor. What do you think?

“I’m embarrassed to ad mit that I had no idea the U.K. also had statues.” Scott Hundley • Ghost Tour Guide

Advertisement

“Sorry, but I don’t see what slavery has to do with achieving racial equality.” Jillian Kubina • Tie Dye Expert

“So you’re telling me there’s a free statue just sitting there at the bottom of Bristol Harbor?” Tom Lavare • Twine Baller