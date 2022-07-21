British movie theater chain Showcase Cinemas U.K. recently offered free tickets to people with red hair amid a heat wave in the country, explaining that redheads are more vulnerable to the sun’s rays and would have shelter in their fully air-conditioned theaters. What do you think?

“I’m sorry, but clima te change has decided their fate.” Dawn Mabelitina, Background Checker

“I’m glad we’re finally recognizing brunette privilege.” Rico Bryant, Unemployed

“Europeans have always had a knack for rounding up certain groups of people into a singular spot.” Gabriel Caralho, Bus Greeter