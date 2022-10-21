U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after 44 days in office after a failed tax-cutting budget that rocked financial markets and led to a revolt within her own Conservative Party, giving her the shortest PM tenure in U.K. history. What do you think?
“Call me old-fashioned, but whatever happened to barricading yourself in your office with a gun?”
Phil O’Connell, Fly Rail Operator
“Six weeks is ample time to realize that Britain isn’t worth saving.”
Randal Lam, Freelance Companion
“Very unwise to quit her job in this economy she tanked.”
Emilia Leonard, Penologist