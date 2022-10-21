U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after 44 days in office after a failed tax-cutting budget that rocked financial markets and led to a revolt within her own Conservative Party, giving her the shortest PM tenure in U.K. history. What do you think?

“Call me old-fashioned, but whatever happened to barricading yourself in your off ice with a gun?” Phil O’Connell, Fly Rail Operator

“Six weeks is ample time to realize that Britain isn’t worth saving.” Randal Lam, Freelance Companion