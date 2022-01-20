The remains of a 33-foot-long ichthyosaur, a marine reptile that lived 180 million years ago, has been unearthed on a nature preserve in England, making it the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever to be found in the U.K. What do you think?

“I also lost some earrings a few weeks back if anyone’s found that?” Marissa Boykin , Lice Breeder

“Can’t wait to just breeze past it in a museum someday.” Brian Mai, Blockchain Expert