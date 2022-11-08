U.N. Secretary General António Guterres warned world leaders at the COP27 climate conference this week that the world is “on a highway to climate hell,” and urged the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States, to “cooperate or perish.” What do you think?
“Ideally we could do both.”
Ruth King, Nickel Plater
“It won’t be easy, but I’m confident we can pull together to collectively ignore this warning.”
Darnell Todd, Doorstop Designer
“For the last time, we already chose perish!”
Marlin Barrett, Railway Switch Operator