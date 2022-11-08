U.N. Secretary General António Guterres warned world leaders at the COP27 climate conference this week that the world is “on a highway to climate hell,” and urged the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States, to “cooperate or perish.” What do you think?

“Ideally we could d o both.” Ruth King, Nickel Plater

“It won’t be easy, but I’m confident we can pull together to collectively ignore this warning.” Darnell Todd, Doorstop Designer