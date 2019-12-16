U.N. Climate Talks End In Whimper

United Nations climate talks ended early Sunday in Madrid with modest agreement that fell far short of the commitments and enforcement mechanisms needed to forestall the worst effects of climate change, raising the stakes for next year’s crucial conference in Glasgow. What do you think?

“You can’t rush urgent steps that should’ve been taken decades ago.” Zachary Bains • A.I. Engineer

“Why can’t we just enjoy climate talks for their own sake instead of worrying about a bunch of emissions targets.” Penny Dennis • Steel Reinforcer

