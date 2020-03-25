America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

U.N. Names Finland Happiest Country For Third Year In A Row

OpinionVol 56 Issue 12

The 2020 United Nations World Happiness Report has found Finland has the happiest citizens in the world, followed closely by other Nordic countries while the United States has bumped up one spot to number 18. What do you think?

“Sure, it works in Finland, but I don’t think happiness is right for the U.S.”

Hattie Carpenter • Unemployed

“Good for them, but there’s more to life than winning some competition that exhaustively measures quality of life.”

Jerry Skager • Chair Expert

“One wonders how they thought up Angry Birds.”

Christoph Thibodeaux • Marble Slab Polisher

