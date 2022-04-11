The United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council, with 93 countries in favor, 24 against, and 58 abstentions, after high-profile allegations were made of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers during the war in Ukraine. What do you think?

“Think of all th e Ukrainian lives this will save.” Jenn Eckhart, Traffic Monitor

“I live for this petty drama.” Josh Krupnik, Dachshund Trainer