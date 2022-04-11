The United Nations General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council, with 93 countries in favor, 24 against, and 58 abstentions, after high-profile allegations were made of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers during the war in Ukraine. What do you think?
“Think of all the Ukrainian lives this will save.”
Jenn Eckhart, Traffic Monitor
Advertisement
“I live for this petty drama.”
Josh Krupnik, Dachshund Trainer
“A more effective punishment would be to make Russia stay after for even more Human Rights Council.”
Gene Campos, Shark Tagger