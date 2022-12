We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The United Nations has voted to remove Iran from its Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022–2026 term, a response to the brutal crackdown on women-led protests against the regime. What do you think?

“Maybe th ere’s a Women’s Oppression Council they can join.” Sabrina Wilson • Night Pilot

“Way to hit Iran where it’ll really hurt.” Will Plummer • Tardiness Filer