U.S. Adds Far Fewer Jobs Than Expected In April

The U.S. economy added only 266,000 of the 1 million jobs economists forecasted for April, causing concern that the economic recovery is slowing despite the vaccine rollout and businesses reopening. What do you think?

“I’m sure employers are just taking time to make sure returning employees are safe, comfortable, and well-compensated.” Hershel Kern, Systems Analyst

“It’s not about the quantity. It’s about the quality, which also sucks.” Gloria Lopez, Comb Designer