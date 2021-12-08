The Biden administration has announced it will not send an official U.S. delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, in a “diplomatic boycott” to rebuke China over its human rights abuses. What do you think?

“Can’t be lieve billions in trade wasn’t enough to register our disgust.” Mitch Nosowitz, Zamboni Driver

Advertisement

“Hopefully this empowers other nations to announce equally futile performative activism.” Gale Elizalde, Risk Analyst