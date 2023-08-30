U.S. Announces First 10 Drugs For Medicare Price Negotiation

The Biden administration released its list of the first 10 drugs that Medicare will negotiate for price cuts with drugmakers, including some of the most widely prescribed or expensive drugs for conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and autoimmune conditions. What do you think?

“My brand of cigarettes better be on that list.” Horace Steinberg, Unemployed

“It’s exciting to see America edge closer to ‘developed nation’ status.” Elyssa Moore, Knee Model

Advertisement