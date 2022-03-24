WASHINGTON—In the face of international criticism over not accepting enough people fleeing the war-torn nation, U.S. officials announced Thursday that they would admit Ukrainian refugees after deporting 100,000 Central American asylum-seekers. “We must do our part to support those fleeing Russia’s horrific attacks, and once we open up the spots by expelling migrants from our southern border, we will accept up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine,” said President Joe Biden, adding that the program would focus on admitting Ukrainian refugees who could take the jobs previously held by migrants sent back to their home countries. “Even now, agents from the Department of Homeland Security have begun to raid homes, workplaces, and houses of worship for undocumented immigrants, who will be immediately flown back to Honduras or wherever they come from. We will welcome Ukrainians escaping the violence with the warm bed just vacated by some Hispanic guy we captured and sent back to Mexico. It is important in this tragic moment that we support European—and only European—refugees and asylum-seekers.” Biden added that the United States reserved the right to deport the Ukrainian refugees if asylum-seekers from a more Western country came along.

