U.S. vehicles will now be allowed to use advanced headlights known as “adaptive driving beams” that ​​automatically adjust using additional sensors, providing more illumination without a glare to oncoming motorists in order to prevent nighttime crashes. What do you think?

“At least my horn can still startle people.” Noah Klotz, Game Show Panelist

“What about people who rely on bright oncoming lights to wake them up?” Dane Ralyea, Situation Creator