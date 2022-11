We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Online sales for Black Friday set a new record of $9.2 billion, up 2.3% year over year, with many shoppers using flexible payment plans as the nation continues to grapple with high prices and inflation. What do you think?

“I knew inflation had to have its positives.” Judith Borgstrom, Neonatal Attorney

“It’s sad to see a holy day like Black Friday become just about money.” Tomas Foster, Ombudsman