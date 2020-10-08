America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

U.S. Border Patrol Agents Seize Over $1 Million Worth Of Counterfeit Viagra

Vol 56 Issue 40Opinion

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say agents in Chicago seized 15,000 counterfeit Viagra tablets valued at more than $1 million, which were en route from Istanbul to a residence in Michigan this past weekend. What do you think?

“People wouldn’t be forced to support the illegal drug trade if we simply legalized Viagra.”

Angie Cline, Exam Proctor

“Geez, our country doesn’t even make its own counterfeit Viagra anymore?”

Harold Pangrazio, Gym Valet

“Oh well, looks like it’s back to rubber bands.”

Daniel Perpich, Pasta Boiler

