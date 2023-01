We may earn a commission from links on this page.

According to a new report from the American Cancer Society, the rate of people dying from cancer in the United States has declined 33% since 1991, the trend being attributed to early detection, lower rates of smoking, and advancements in treatment. What do you think?

“I worry we’ve failed to replace it with other ways to die.” Lynn Ahrens, Tape Peeler

“No wonder this generation is so soft.” David Cartmell, Grammar Enforcer