WASHINGTON—Speaking out Thursday against an atrocity that officials noted is a hypothetical outcome whenever an airstrike is conducted, the United States condemned the Russian bombing of a Ukrainian hospital as a horrific act that any world power could theoretically commit. “The shelling of a medical facility is a heinous, unacceptable action that, if you think about it, is always a possibility when a really powerful country attacks a far less powerful one,” said President Joe Biden, explaining that the Russian attack on innocent civilians in the city of Mariupol was a flagrant breach of international law and definitely one of the potential results anytime a significant military force engages in a wide-ranging, open-ended conflict with an enemy. “Just know that these abhorrent deeds, which, for the sake of argument, any nation might carry out when it ranks in the top five globally in terms of defense spending, will not go unpunished. It is barbaric to slaughter blameless women and children, and while you can absolutely see how such a thing might happen from time to time, it is completely unacceptable.” Biden went on to state that Russia’s gruesome crime against ordinary citizens was a tragedy that would go down in history, unlike some others, he added, that hopefully won’t.