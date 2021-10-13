A former nuclear engineer officer in the U.S. Navy and his wife have been arrested on espionage charges after allegedly attempting to sell government secrets about submarines to a foreign entity in a year-long undercover FBI operation. What do you think?

“The older you get, the harder you have to work to keep a relationship exciting.” Raheel Cross, Coffin Model

“Great, now our enemies know we have submarines.” Luther Massey, Jellyfisherman