A former nuclear engineer officer in the U.S. Navy and his wife have been arrested on espionage charges after allegedly attempting to sell government secrets about submarines to a foreign entity in a year-long undercover FBI operation. What do you think?
“The older you get, the harder you have to work to keep a relationship exciting.”
Raheel Cross, Coffin Model
“Great, now our enemies know we have submarines.”
Luther Massey, Jellyfisherman
“I can never get my husband to do fun stuff like treason.”
Karen Ellwood, Age Adjuster