According to a new report, Americans’ credit card balances increased by $61 billion to $986 billion in the last quarter of 2022, the highest quarterly growth on record, with the data showing payment delinquencies on the rise as well. What do you think?

“But that’s offset by owning a record amount of shit we don’t need.” Trevor Mauk, Gym Attendant

“Nothing another credit card can’t fix.” Lukas Vicenik, Chief Extortionist