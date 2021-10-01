The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed moving 23 species from the Federal Lists of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants to a list of extinct species, including the ivory-billed woodpecker, while citing humans as the ultimate cause. What do you think?

“I prefer to think they’ve just gotten really good at hiding from us.” Georgetta Wills • Phantasmagoria Showman

“It’s always good to see animals make it off the endangered list.” Baxter Vinson • Drop Kicker