The Biden administration has formally declared that Myanmar’s military committed genocide and crimes against humanity against the Rohingya, a determination that human rights groups have been advocating for years. What do you think?
“Let this be a message to the world: The U.S. will not stand for genocide after a five- to six-year senate investigation.”
Joel Dessain, Merkin Reseller
“Why is everyone so obsessed with labels these days?”
Deedee Shissler, Parade Route Planner
“You see? With just four years of tireless lobbying, there’s no press release we can’t accomplish.”
Denis Rickerby, Unemployed