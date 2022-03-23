The Biden administration has formally declared that Myanmar’s military committed genocide and crimes against humanity against the Rohingya, a determination that human rights groups have been advocating for years. What do you think?

“Let this be a messa ge to the world: The U.S. will not stand for genocide after a five- to six-year senate investigation.” Joel Dessain, Merkin Reseller

Advertisement

“Why is everyone so obsessed with labels these days?” Deedee Shissler, Parade Route Planner