U.S. Deficit Projected To Hit $1 Trillion In 2020

The Congressional Budget Office projected the country’s deficit will eclipse $1 trillion in 2020, raising concerns of fiscal imbalances spurred by recent White House tax cuts that largely favored the wealthy. What do you think?
“Well, if we do a trillion-dollar tax cut, that’ll generate a trillion dollars that we can use to pay it off.”
Julie Buck • Assistant Ornithologist
“I think we’ve all collectively decided this will never catch up with us.”
Adam Werner • Abstract Florist
“At least it’s all for a good cause.”
Darren Philip • Evidence Cataloguer