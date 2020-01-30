America's Finest News Source.
U.S. Deficit Projected To Hit $1 Trillion In 2020

The Congressional Budget Office projected the country’s deficit will eclipse $1 trillion in 2020, raising concerns of fiscal imbalances spurred by recent White House tax cuts that largely favored the wealthy. What do you think?

“Well, if we do a trillion-dollar tax cut, that’ll generate a trillion dollars that we can use to pay it off.”

Julie Buck • Assistant Ornithologist

“I think we’ve all collectively decided this will never catch up with us.”

Adam Werner • Abstract Florist

“At least it’s all for a good cause.”

Darren Philip • Evidence Cataloguer

