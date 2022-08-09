The U.S. army is developing an Army Tactical Brassiere for female soldiers, with designers considering flame-retardant fabrics and protective materials, while also taking into account the importance of accurate sizing. What do you think?

“If they crack accur ate sizing, I’d love to hear about it!” Milley Cranswick, Freelance Opponent

“Women deserve to feel comfortable and supported while destabilizing foreign governments.” Omer Hodkin, Football Inflator