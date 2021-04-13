A nonpartisan data analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies found that U.S. domestic terrorism incidents skyrocketed in the last 25 years, driven by growing right-wing extremist attacks which hit an all-time record of 73 in 2020. What do you think?

“It’s good to focus on what we’re doing well for a change.” Kerry Saltzman • Restroom Attendant

Advertisement

“We need to put aside our differences to direct this terror towards other countries.” Jake Vallcanera • Military Hairstylist