A Texas-based company that sells “doomsday bunkers” claims that sales have spiked 1,000% for units ranging from $40,000 to a $8.5 million “aristocrat” bunker that fits up to 44 people after Russia invaded Ukraine. What do you think?
“A jacuzzi would really take the sting out of nuclear annihilation.”
Rose Pereira, Pet Masseuse
“I’m just planning to nuclear-winterize our family’s place up at the lake.”
Gabe Akerlund, Cemetery Tour Guide
“I’ll just buy a gun and take someone else’s bunker when the time comes.”
Benjamin Awosika, Systems Analyst