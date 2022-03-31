A Texas-based company that sells “doomsday bunkers” claims that sales have spiked 1,000% for units ranging from $40,000 to a $8.5 million “aristocrat” bunker that fits up to 44 people after Russia invaded Ukraine. What do you think?

“A jacuzzi would r eally take the sting out of nuclear annihilation.” Rose Pereira, Pet Masseuse

Advertisement

“I’m just planning to nuclear- winterize our family’s place up at the lake.” Gabe Akerlund, Cemetery Tour Guide