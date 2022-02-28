A new study has found that nearly half of golden and bald eagles in the U.S. have chronic lead poisoning from scavenging the remains of hunted animals that contain lead fragments from bullets, stunting their once-revived population growth. What do you think?

“Just out of cu riosity—no need for alarm, but what dangers are there if a person has been eating said eagles?” Julian Ganz, Shotgun Sawyer

“If they don’t like guns, they can get the hell out of America!” Klaus Saini, Systems Analyst