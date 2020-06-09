America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

U.S. Economy Officially Entered Recession In February

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 23
Vol 56 Issue 23Opinioncoronavirus

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the United States officially entered a recession in February after coronavirus outbreaks shuttered businesses across the country, ending 11 years of growth. What do you think?

“Personally, I think this whole ‘economy’ thing is a hoax.”

Camille Stout, Gout Authority

Advertisement

“Jeez, there just doesn’t seem to be any upsides to this global pandemic.”

Dave Masline, Systems Analyst

“That explains my loss of income and general will to live.”

Eli Carnahan, Cheese Shredder

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Wriggling Cat To Be Held Until It Accepts Its Fate

8-Month Odyssey Of Distress, Despair Ends In Redemption As Man Finally Gets Around To Buying Batteries For Remote

15 Popes They Didn’t Tell You About In Sunday School

Major Hype: Gamers Have Been Divorcing Their Spouses Because They Aren’t As Beautiful As The Graphics On ‘Unreal Engine 5’