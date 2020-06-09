U.S. Economy Officially Entered Recession In February

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the United States officially entered a recession in February after coronavirus outbreaks shuttered businesses across the country, ending 11 years of growth. What do you think?

“Personally, I think this whole ‘economy’ thing is a hoax.” Camille Stout, Gout Authority

Advertisement

“Jeez, there just doesn’t seem to be any upsides to this global pandemic.” Dave Masline, Systems Analyst

“That explains my loss of income and general will to live.” Eli Carnahan, Cheese Shredder