A report by the Commerce Department has found that the United States’ GDP grew at a 6.5% annual rate last quarter as the nation recovers from the coronavirus recession, with the total size of the economy now surpassing where it was before the pandemic. What do you think?

“Damn, I was hoping we had finally rid ourselves of the economy once and for all.” Beatrix Lazenby, Temp Surgeon

Advertisement

“It’s nice to see money doing well.” Abner Molina, Systems Analyst