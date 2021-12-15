The U.S. is facing a nationwide shortage of Santa Claus performers due to labor shortages—as well as health and safety concerns over Covid-19—while demand is up 120% from pre-pandemic levels. What do you think?

“If Santa can b e a mop with a red hat, we’ve got plenty.” Ruth Cotnoir, Systems Analyst

“Yeah, I found another gig willing to pay me for being sat on.” Dexter Rakoff • Psychedelic Music Dealer