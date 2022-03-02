The governors of Ohio, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Utah have ordered boycotts of Russian-style vodkas, products that account for a tiny fraction of the U.S. vodka market, as a symbolic move to show support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion. What do you think?
“In solidarity, I downed all my Russian vodka two weeks ago just in case.”
Mac Vastani, Syringe Sharpener
Advertisement
“For the Ukrainian people, I’ll black out on Tito’s.”
Rodrigo Turner, Systems Analyst
“Well, everyone knows governors are mostly symbolic leaders anyways.”
Kat Dewitt, Malpractice Advisor