The governors of Ohio, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Utah have ordered boycotts of Russian-style vodkas, products that account for a tiny fraction of the U.S. vodka market, as a symbolic move to show support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion. What do you think?

“In solidarity, I dow ned all my Russian vodka two weeks ago just in case.” Mac Vastani, Syringe Sharpener

Advertisement

“For the Ukrainian people, I’ll black out on Tito’s.” Rodrigo Turner, Systems Analyst