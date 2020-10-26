U.S. Hits Record Coronavirus Cases 2 Days In A Row

The United States reported 83,757 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and 83,718 cases on Saturday, both days surpassing the previous record of 77,300 from mid-July, which experts say will likely lead to more hospitalizations and deaths this winter. What do you think?

“I just can’t get ov er how social everyone in this country is.” Louis Roderick • Moped Mechanic

“Oh, come on. There’s always 83,757 new cases of something or other.” Stacy Bates • Rug Weaver