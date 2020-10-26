America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

U.S. Hits Record Coronavirus Cases 2 Days In A Row

Vol 56 Issue 43Opinion

The United States reported 83,757 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and 83,718 cases on Saturday, both days surpassing the previous record of 77,300 from mid-July, which experts say will likely lead to more hospitalizations and deaths this winter. What do you think?

“I just can’t get over how social everyone in this country is.”

Louis Roderick • Moped Mechanic

“Oh, come on. There’s always 83,757 new cases of something or other.”

Stacy Bates • Rug Weaver

“And we want cases to go down, correct?”

Grant Snegoff • Systems Analyst

