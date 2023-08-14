U.S. Invests $1.2 Billion For Carbon Removal

The Energy Department announced an initiative to help build the nascent market for removing carbon dioxide already in the atmosphere, awarding up to $1.2 billion for two consortiums to build commercial-scale direct air capture hubs. What do you think?

“Refreshing to see the government an d corporate America unite in greenwashing.” Cyrus Hammoudi, Web Architect

“Let’s just hope they don’t accidentally turn the oxygen-removal button on.” Sheri Lopez, Massotherapist

