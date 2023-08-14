America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

U.S. Invests $1.2 Billion For Carbon Removal

The Energy Department announced an initiative to help build the nascent market for removing carbon dioxide already in the atmosphere, awarding up to $1.2 billion for two consortiums to build commercial-scale direct air capture hubs. What do you think?

“Refreshing to see the government and corporate America unite in greenwashing.”

Cyrus Hammoudi, Web Architect

“Let’s just hope they don’t accidentally turn the oxygen-removal button on.”

Sheri Lopez, Massotherapist

“I don’t know why this is such a big deal when I planted a tree last year.”

Tim Sprecher, Unemployed