NASA announced that the United States along with seven other nations have signed the Artemis Accords, an international agreement to standardize lunar exploration and promote scientific cooperation, though China and Russia are not involved. What do you think?

“Countries that de cline to sign better be prepared to fight the moon alone if it ever attacks them.” Ross Kniest • Systems Analyst

“Why did we even bother planting a flag on the moon if we’re not going to keep other countries off our turf?” Adam Kosman • Lawn Expert