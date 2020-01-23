U.S. Joins One Trillion Tree Pledge

President Trump announced plans for the U.S. to join the One Trillion Tree initiative launched at the World Economic Forum as a means to combat climate change, a move that environmentalist such as Greta Thunberg said were “good” but were not an effective method of addressing the warming planet compared to ending fossil fuel use and funding solar and wind production. What do you think?

“Someone should tell Greta that comparison is the thief of joy.” Libby Ryder • Contract Terminator

“I applaud President Trump for having the courage to aggressively combat this complete and total hoax.” Alastair Finnegan • Coin Craftsman

Advertisement