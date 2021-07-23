U.S. Life Expectancy Sees Biggest Drop Since WWII

A new CDC study found that in 2020 the average American life expectancy fell by a year and a half due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic, with Black and Hispanic American life expectancy experiencing a far steeper decline of three years. What do you think?
“I didn’t realize there was a pandemic during WWII.”
Erik Solanki, Cotton Baller
“A year off actually sounds nice.”
Philip D’Albey, Hotel Fumigator
“Not so bad when you consider that quality of life sucks too.”
Shannon Tierney, Systems Analyst