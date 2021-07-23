U.S. Life Expectancy Sees Biggest Drop Since WWII

A new CDC study found that in 2020 the average American life expectancy fell by a year and a half due mainly to the coronavirus pandemic, with Black and Hispanic American life expectancy experiencing a far steeper decline of three years. What do you think?

“I didn’t realize there was a pandemic during WWII.” Erik Solanki, Cotton Baller

Advertisement

“A year off actually sounds nice.” Philip D’Albey, Hotel Fumigator