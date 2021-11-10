The Biden administration has lifted the pandemic-related travel ban that lasted over 600 days for international visitors from 33 countries, with travelers now required to show proof of vaccination and a recent negative Covid-19 test. What do you think?

“I’m sure hospit a ls will appreciate the extra tourist dollars.” Mimi Hughes, Bag Collector

“And our country’s only gotten better since!” Landon Roumas, Cacophony Composer