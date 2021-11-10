The Biden administration has lifted the pandemic-related travel ban that lasted over 600 days for international visitors from 33 countries, with travelers now required to show proof of vaccination and a recent negative Covid-19 test. What do you think?
“I’m sure hospitals will appreciate the extra tourist dollars.”
Mimi Hughes, Bag Collector
“And our country’s only gotten better since!”
Landon Roumas, Cacophony Composer
“There go my quiet weekends alone at the Statue of Liberty.”
Arshad Puelle, Gentrifier