The CDC has confirmed that five cases of malaria have been discovered in Florida and Texas, the first time the potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease has been locally acquired in the United States in 20 years. What do you think?

“Really takes the enjo yment out of being bitten by a mosquito.” Quinn Moller, Shoelace Inspector

“We can just put the malaria on a bus and ship it to Massachusetts.” Chase Dickinson, Sand Trap Raker

