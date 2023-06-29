The CDC has confirmed that five cases of malaria have been discovered in Florida and Texas, the first time the potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease has been locally acquired in the United States in 20 years. What do you think?
“Really takes the enjoyment out of being bitten by a mosquito.”
Quinn Moller, Shoelace Inspector
“We can just put the malaria on a bus and ship it to Massachusetts.”
Chase Dickinson, Sand Trap Raker
“Thankfully, there’s already a vaccine for me to refuse.”
Pablo Mendez, Seatbelt Engineer