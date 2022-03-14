Authorities have arrested an American man at the U.S.-Mexico border trying to sneak nine snakes and 43 horned lizards into the country, with the animals tied up in small bags concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area. What do you think?

“Maybe he just wanted some company for the long drive.” Kenji Gridneff, Brick Enthusiast

“They should come the legal way like everyone else.” Aurelia Pascucci, Traffic Circle Advocate