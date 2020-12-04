U.S. Narrows Scope Of Service Animals Allowed On Planes

Emotional-support animals will soon be banned on airplanes in the U.S. after the Transportation Department ruled that only dogs that are trained to help a person with a physical or psychiatric disability will be allowed on flights. What do you think?

“ So what ha ppens to my cat’s unused miles? ” Ryan Bonwell • Volunteer Cashier

Advertisement

“Crap like this is exactly why I bit the bullet and bought a private jet.” Dane Grady • Deer Skinner