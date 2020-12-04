America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

U.S. Narrows Scope Of Service Animals Allowed On Planes

Emotional-support animals will soon be banned on airplanes in the U.S. after the Transportation Department ruled that only dogs that are trained to help a person with a physical or psychiatric disability will be allowed on flights. What do you think?

So what happens to my cat’s unused miles?

Ryan Bonwell • Volunteer Cashier

“Crap like this is exactly why I bit the bullet and bought a private jet.”

Dane Grady • Deer Skinner

“But my trip will take four days if my raccoon has to drive us.”

Janell Hogan • Collection Curator

