NORFOLK, VA—In a star-spangled ceremony honoring the many contributions of the bodies of water to the Allied cause, the U.S. Navy issued formal thanks Monday to the oceans for their decisive assistance in winning World War II. “Without the tide that carried us into battle or the ocean depths to hide our submarines from German U-boats, we simply would not be standing here today,” said Adm. Christopher Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, his voice rising as he tossed several handfuls of medals into the Chesapeake Bay for distribution to the world’s oceans. “It was a thankless job providing the buoyancy that brought our boys to the beaches of Normandy or Iwo Jima, but the oceans never complained. In fact, in their darkest hours, our troops could often look down from their ships and smile at the Pacific Ocean’s uplifting surf. Sadly, many of the waves that crashed on German shores never made it back out to sea. For that, we give our appreciation to the oceans and salute their watery valor.” At press time, Grady had cued up the U.S. Navy Band to play “Anchors Aweigh” as sailors pushed a monument dedicated to the oceans out to sea.