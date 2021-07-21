U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

Slideshow

U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

Alerts
Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete
Advertisement

Kevin Durant (Basketball)

Kevin Durant (Basketball)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“I’ve got 5 mil on Team U.S.A.”

Advertisement

Colin Duffy (Sport Climbing)

Colin Duffy (Sport Climbing)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“They said I could have a Sprite afterwards.”

Advertisement

Katie Ledecky (Swimming)

Katie Ledecky (Swimming)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“As a lifeguard, I let six people drown on a single weekend, so winning five gold medals in swimming is my way of proving I can save people in time if the water park gives me another chance.”

Advertisement

Vincent Hancock (Shooting)

Vincent Hancock (Shooting)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“I like the Olympics because it gives athletes who suck at regular sports a chance at a normal life.”

Advertisement

Carissa Moore (Surfing)

Carissa Moore (Surfing)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“The first time I tried surfing, I knew it would be part of my life forever as soon as I couldn’t get the wetsuit off.”

Advertisement

Alex Morgan (Soccer)

Alex Morgan (Soccer)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“Knowing that with hard work, dedication, and a whole lot of faith, I might one day appear in a DiGiorno commercial where I knock a pizza into the oven with my head.”

Advertisement

Mackenzie Brown (Archery)

Mackenzie Brown (Archery)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“Swimming and gymnastics were taken when I went to sign up for the Olympics, so I’m doing this until a spot opens up.”

Advertisement

Caeleb Dressel (Swimming)

Caeleb Dressel (Swimming)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“People drop a lot of loose change in swimming pools. It’s a goldmine down there.”

Advertisement

Cory Juneau (Skateboarding)

Cory Juneau (Skateboarding)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“I hope to inspire all the young ones who think skateboarding is just a cool hobby to think bigger and set their goals higher. Like, what if we used two very small skateboards, one on each foot? Not like roller skates, don’t say I’m thinking of roller skates. I’m saying two skateboards with the width of a normal skateboard but the length is halved, and then you scoot around with one under each foot, but it’s not like roller skates.”

Advertisement

Serena Williams (Tennis)

Serena Williams (Tennis)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“The ball keeps coming back every time I hit it over the net. I don’t know where it goes or why it comes back, but it won’t stop. I keep hitting and hitting, and I just want it to go away and leave me alone!”

Advertisement

Simone Biles (Gymnastics)

Simone Biles (Gymnastics)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“I compete to raise awareness for my app, where users can take photos of cool bugs and share them with other bug-loving strangers.”

Advertisement

Alexander Massialas (Fencing)

Alexander Massialas (Fencing)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“I want to kill a guy with a sword, and fencing is the best way to legally do that.”

Advertisement

Maggie Steffens, (Water Polo)

Maggie Steffens, (Water Polo)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“If I don’t use my Y membership at least once a month, it feels like a waste.”

Advertisement

Olympic Hurdle (Track And Field)

Olympic Hurdle (Track And Field)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“The biggest thing that keeps me going is finally being able to snap someone’s ankle and end their dreams once and for all”

Advertisement

Sandi Morris (Pole Vault)

Sandi Morris (Pole Vault)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“One day, I want to pole vault my way up past the clouds and straight into Heaven, where I’ll compete with God.”

Advertisement

Ariel Torres (Karate)

Ariel Torres (Karate)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“I need a belt to keep my pants up, and I like the way the karate ones look.”

Advertisement

David Boudia (Diving)

David Boudia (Diving)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“Before I dive, I always tell myself, ‘This is the one, David. This is the one you dive too far and split your head open on the bottom of the pool.’ And I’ll be damned, I keep living through all of them.”

Advertisement

Mykayla Skinner (Gymnastics)

Mykayla Skinner (Gymnastics)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“Do you have any idea what they do to gymnasts who don’t compete?”

Advertisement

Jessica Springsteen (Equestrian)

Jessica Springsteen (Equestrian)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“Someone had to put the Springsteen name on the map.”

Advertisement

Sue Bird (Basketball)

Sue Bird (Basketball)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“I’ve never cracked 200 likes on an Instagram post, and I bet a gold medal would do it.”

Advertisement

Perry Baker (Rugby)

Perry Baker (Rugby)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“The U.S. isn’t known for rugby, and I’m determined to keep that tradition alive.”

Advertisement

Christian Taylor (Track and Field)

Christian Taylor (Track and Field)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“There’s something powerful about talking to someone and just knowing the whole time that you can jump over them if you wanted to.”

Advertisement

Simone Manuel (Swimming)

Simone Manuel (Swimming)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“Drinking as much water as I want from the pool is its own reward.”

Advertisement

Nevin Harrison (Canoe Sprint)

Nevin Harrison (Canoe Sprint)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“I want to someday be able to tell my grandkids, ‘Hey, the Olympics are a ruinous and depraved institution that tears apart the fabric of communities by displacing poor residents and uprooting their whole lives in order to build shoddy stadiums that become useless right after the Games end, and that didn’t bother me at all and I competed.’

Advertisement

Kyle Snyder (Wrestling)

Kyle Snyder (Wrestling)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“While the glory of representing your country on the world stage is great, I just do it for the love of inflicting debilitating head trauma on people.”

Advertisement

Chloé Dygert (Cycling)

Chloé Dygert (Cycling)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“I’m saving up for a bicycle bell shaped like a hamburger.”

Advertisement

Megan Rapinoe (Soccer)

Megan Rapinoe (Soccer)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“It becomes a lot harder to make friends as an adult, and playing soccer is a great way to meet new people.”

Advertisement

Vashti Cunningham (High Jump)

Vashti Cunningham (High Jump)

Image for article titled U.S. Olympians Describe What Inspires Them To Compete

“I heard that an Olympic medal looks good on your resume.”

Advertisement