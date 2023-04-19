U.S. Politicians Who Switched Parties

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema recently left the Democratic Party to become an independent, further jeopardizing the Democrats’ razor-thin majority and joining other politicians who have switched parties or joined third parties, whether for a candidacy or after they were elected. The Onion looks at a history of U.S. politicians who have left their parties.



Bill Clinton: Briefly switched to the Green Party in 1995 in an unsuccessful attempt to woo an Applebee’s hostess.

John Tyler: Figured it was his only chance at being a president who people remembered.

Andrew Jackson: Briefly became a Whig during a weekend bender in New Orleans.

John McCain: Joined the Republican Party in 1978 following 10 years as a stalwart member of the South Vietnamese National Liberation Front.

Tulsi Gabbard: Who can say what is in the heart of man?

Strom Thurmond: Wanted to prove a point, by switching from Democrat to Republican, that both parties have plenty of room for racist assholes.

Sweet Tart: This forest cat was elected mayor of Omena, MI as a Libertarian, only to swiftly fall under the influence of Republican dark-money donors and switch parties.

Michael Bloomberg: This Democrat turned Republican turned independent turned Democrat is so universally beloved that everyone wants him in their party.

Gary Johnson: The former presidential candidate only formally switched from the GOP to the Libertarian Party after learning that anyone is allowed to just do that.

Barack Obama: Thought Trump actually makes some great points.