The USPS has released data showing the 10 worst “dog bite states” for its workers, with California seeing the most attacks on mail carriers last year with 674 incidents. What do you think?

“The Postal Service owns some of this for hiring such mouthwatering mail carriers.” Adrian Tessier, Emergency Contact

“Feels like a waste letting my dog attack so many mail carriers if my state didn’t even make the top five.” Daphne Silva, Systems Analyst

