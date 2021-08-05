A new report has found that among high-income countries, the U.S. ranks last in access to healthcare, equity, and outcomes, despite spending a far greater share of its economy on health care. What do you think?
“I bet that doesn’t even include the bullshit I went through with my internist yesterday.”
Nikki Masood, Systems Analyst
“Well, of course we’ll look bad if you only compare us to functional countries.”
Roy Laczy, Unicyclist
“That’s okay as long as we still rank first in people pulling themselves up by their bootstraps.”
Carlos DesJardins, Aircraft Bouncer