A new report has found that among high-income countries, the U.S. ranks last in access to healthcare, equity, and outcomes, despite spending a far greater share of its economy on health care. What do you think?

“I bet that doesn’t even include the bullshit I went through with my internist yesterday.” Nikki Masood, Systems Analyst

“Well, of course we’ll look bad if you only compare us to functional countries.” Roy Laczy, Unicyclist