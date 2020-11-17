America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

U.S. Sees Record High Covid-19 Hospitalizations

Vol 56 Issue 46Opinion

According to the Covid Tracking Project, there were 69,455 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in the U.S. on Saturday, shattering the previous record of 59,940 set in April as coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket. What do you think?

“Looks like all the steps we never took are finally not paying off.”

Nicole BastianAuthority On Electricity

“Oh, so that’s where everyone was this weekend.”

Stan WallaceFireworks Smuggler

“I’m gonna tell everyone about this at my next dinner party.”

Chris Sadler • Unemployed

