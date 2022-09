According to new CDC data, the U.S. saw a sustained surge in STIs in 2021, with syphilis rates increasing by 26%, prompting health officials to call for new prevention and treatment efforts. What do you think?

“But how else am I s upposed to prove to people that I’m getting laid?” Jackson Allan, Systems Analyst

“Syphilis is a small price to pay to avoid talking about STIs.” Sakhr Malouf, Weight Tester