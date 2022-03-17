The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a measure that would make daylight saving time permanent starting in 2023, ending the twice-annual changing of clocks in a move promoted by supporters advocating brighter afternoons and more economic activity. What do you think?
“Never bet against America in a battle against a low-priority inconvenience.”
Kevin Gebhardt, Lead Grammarian
Advertisement
“Good. Clocks have enough to worry about as it is.”
Marsha Leith, Rail Splitter
“And yet my representative won’t answer my letters about eliminating February.”
Patrick Swan, Agricultural Attorney