The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a measure that would make daylight saving time permanent starting in 2023, ending the twice-annual changing of clocks in a move promoted by supporters advocating brighter afternoons and more economic activity. What do you think?

“Never bet against A merica in a battle against a low-priority inconvenience.” Kevin Gebhardt, Lead Grammarian

“Good. Clocks have enough to worry about as it is.” Marsha Leith, Rail Splitter